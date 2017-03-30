Attempted Child Abduction at Northwest Middle in Winston-Salem: Police

Can you identify this man and woman? (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are looking for a couple that tried picking up a child from Northwest Middle School on Thursday but was not authorized to do so.

Winston-Salem Police say the couple asked to pick the child up early, but the couple was not on the school's "Approved List for Student Pickup."

School officials notified the School Resource Officer, but the couple left before being identified.

Police say the couple left in a white Izuzu Trooper SUV with chrome wheels.

(Photo: Custom)

A spokesperson for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools says the school followed proper protocol in this situation.

Winston-Salem Police is asking for help identifying the couple. Call 336-727-2800 if you know something.

