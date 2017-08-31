Attention Yum Yum Lovers: Prepare For A Week-Long Hiatus

Yum Yum Better Ice Cream (Photo: Yum Yum Better Ice Cream)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Make sure you're not craving hot dogs, ice cream, or any other of the goodies Yum Yum Better Ice Cream has to offer all next week.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook page they will close Monday, September 4 until Friday, September 7, to install a new ice cream maker to replace the vintage 1940s machinery, which has stopped working.

The company will be posting remodeling updates on their Facebook and Instagram accounts, and expect to be back in business Saturday, September 8 at their regular 10:00 AM open time.

Copyright 2017 WFMY