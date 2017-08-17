Attorneys File to Have Verdicts in Corbett Trial Dismissed; Cite Jury Misconduct

Molley Martens Corbett, Thomas Martens

LEXINGTON, N.C.-- A high profile murder trial that received international attention and ended in the conviction of a father and his daughter is back in the news. This time the attorneys for both want the verdict thrown out over allegations of jury misconduct.

Thursday, attorneys for both Tom Martens and Molley Marten Corbett filed paperwork to dismiss the jury's verdict in Davidson County.

Attorney David Freedman says they are claiming there was misconduct within the jury and the verdict should be thrown out. Freedman stated that some jurors went on social media, even after the judge told them not too.

On Wednesday, August, 9, Molly Martens Corbett and her father Thomas Martens were both found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Molly's husband Jason Corbett. He was killed in 2015.

Corbett was an Irish businessman who moved to North Carolina after marrying Molly. He had two children from a previous marriage that are now orphans.

Marten and Corbett were each sentenced 20-25 years in prison.

