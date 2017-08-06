Back To Normal For Outer Banks Businesses

Lighthouse at Sunset on Outer Banks, NC (Photo: EJ-J/Thinkstock)

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - Businesses on a North Carolina island say things are gradually returning to normal after a power outage forced visitors to stay away for a week.



The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports that several businesses on Ocracoke Island saw an influx of customers Saturday, though not quite at normal summer levels. Ocracoke and Hatteras islands reopened to tourists Friday after power was restored following a construction accident. Ocracoke is accessible only by air or water, so drivers must take a ferry boat.

Jason Wells owns Jason's Restaurant. He says that business was almost back to normal on Saturday afternoon after he suffered losses the week while visitors were kept away.



Pirate's Chest Gift Shop manager Alma Flores said sales were not quite what she would expect on a normal summer Saturday.

