BBQ vs. Salmon: NC & Washington Governors Make Bet On NCAA Title

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is betting his barbecue for a Tar Heels victory Monday night over Gonzaga!

Cooper and Washington Governor Jay Inslee raised the stakes in a friendly wager - if Gonzaga wins, Cooper will send barbecue pork, Cheerwine, and sweet potato products to Washington.

But if the Tar Heels win, Governor Inslee will send Washington-roasted coffee, smoked salmon, a variety of Washington apples, and locally made chocolates to North Carolina.

"We couldn’t ask for better representatives of our great state than Coach Williams and his team," said Governor Cooper. "It’s been a long road back to the championship, but this group’s persistence and hard work have made their university and state proud. Tonight, as a great Tar Heel said, ‘the ceiling is the roof’ – Go Heels!”

Governor Inslee says he's ready for the Bulldogs to bring the championship trophy to the west coast.

"Coach Few and this year’s team made history not just for Gonzaga, but the entire Evergreen State," said Inslee. "Fear the beard, and Go Zags!”

The winnings will be donated to food banks in each state. If the Tar Heels win, the food will be donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. If the Zags win, Governor Inslee's winnings will be donated to Olympia's Thurston County Food Bank.

