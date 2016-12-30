Bear Attacks NC Hunter, Leaves Claw Marks

Bear hunter attacked in NC. Pic. WLOS (Photo: Custom)

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A hunter came face-to-face with a bear and the animal left its mark.

The hunter, Mike Wilson has claw marks on his face and neck after the attack in the woods. The bear barely missed his jugular vein.

According to WLOS, Wilson received 30 stitches as a result of the attack.

Wilson said he was hunting when he came in contact with the 390 lb. bear. He said, he shot it once but was trying to reload the gun.

“Trying to get another shell in my gun, it just overrun me and knocked me down the hill,” said Wilson.

Another hunter killed the bear.

