New Beard Rule Starting To Grow On Graham Police

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Graham Police recently made a rule change most officers are pretty happy about.

Beards are back!

Well, for the Graham Police Department, they're here for the first time. In December, the department made the decision to allow beards in the workplace.

In the past, beards or tattoos for example, may have been seen as unprofessional, but in this day and age -- it is a different story.

"It kind of lowers that intimidation factor a little bit, and it gives them that -- 'Hey, this guy is one of us,'" said Captain Steve McGilvray with the Graham Police Department.

Captain McGilvray says not being so uniform, and military all the time can help people relate to their officers instead of seeing them as a completely different type of person.

While not everyone can grow an incredible beard -- even Capt. McGilvray admits he doesn't have the best -- he says some of his officers are pretty impressive when it comes to beards.

"We've Got Guys That Can Throw Out A Duck Dynasty In Just A Matter Of Weeks," said Capt. McGilvray.

At the end of the day, this was a simple change they hope can make a big difference when it comes to policing. Plus, it's nice for the officers to not have to shave for a little while.

In case you were wondering, a 'Duck Dynasty' beard won't be one of the options for officers. Their beards have to be clean cut, and no longer than about half an inch.

