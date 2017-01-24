'Belong In Burlington' To Help People Fall In Love With City

BURLINGTON, NC— The city of Burlington wants to help residents engage, connect, and fall in love with the city they call home!

Rachel Kelly and Morgan Lasater joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about the "Belong in Burlington" event.

It'll happen on January 25, 2017, from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm, the City of Burlington will welcome new residents to the Burlington Municipal Building.



To achieve its vision, the Belong in Burlington program will introduce new residents to the community through 8 kiosks designed to foster place attachment. Residents will be greeted at a registration table staffed by members of City Council. If residents have children, they may drop them off at the Kids Activity Center which will feature interactive play facilitated by Burlington Recreation & Parks Youth Programming staff. Free samples on which new residents may snack and sip will be provided by local businesses at the Shop Local kiosk. The additional 5 kiosks will be staff by the City as well as representatives from various other community organizations such as Healthy Alamance, the United Way, Alamance Community College, Alamance County, and May Memorial Library:



Keep Learning:

New city, new experiences: there is no better time to learn something new and there so many options for you to explore.



Make a Difference:

There is no better way to become rooted in your city than to invest in your community. Find your niche and unearth the best way for you to make Burlington better.

Do Something Fun:

Find the fun in your new community! There are countless opportunities to have fun right here in Burlington.

Stay Well:

Safety and healthfulness is a community effort. Learn how to take steps to protect your family, stay healthy, and be well in Burlington.

Explore Your City:

Discover ways to explore Burlington. Whether by foot, bike, bus, or plane, get to know the history, art, and natural elements that make Burlington unique.

Beyond Belonging:

Don’t just belong, lead! Take the next step and learn how to be a leader in your community.



Belong in Burlington participants will leave with a small swag bag, and a Challenge Card encouraging them to act on the information they learned during the session. They can also register to take part in any of 4 free “exclusive new resident events” that have been designed to help Belong in Burlington participants experience their new community and interact with other new residents. These events include a new resident guided hike, a meet-the-band opportunity at a 4th Fridays concert, a new resident night at a Burlington Royals game, and a history night at the Paramount Theater.



Belong in Burlington is tailored to new residents but can also benefit established residents who want to form a stronger connection to the community. All residents are welcome.

The event will happen quarterly on January 25, April 26, July 26, and October 25 from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at the Burlington Municipal Building, located at 425 South Lexington Avenue in downtown Burlington. There is no fee to attend.

Learn more about Belong in Burlington and register to attend by clicking here.



Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 WFMY)