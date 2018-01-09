Bennett College Unveils New Journalism Studio

GREENSBORO, NC -- Bennett College can now offer students a new, state-of-the-art TV and photography studio.

Housed inside the Julianne Malveaux Journalism Building at the corner of Washington and Bennett streets, the new studio will let Bennett College students be on the cutting edge of media production. Journalism and Media Studies is one of the top five majors at Bennett College, and Bennett’s JMS students are known for producing top-quality work.

The studio is nearly 500 square feet and features an anchor desk with a 50-inch 4K monitor, a 70-inch 4K monitor, a flexible set with interchangeable panels, a light panel through which different color lighting can be displayed, a green screen, white and black backdrops for photography and cushioned chairs for interviews.

L. to R. Tamara Jeffries, Tom Lipscomb, Keonte Coleman

Keonte Coleman, interim dean of Professional Studies and an assistant professor of Journalism and Media Studies, says Bennett Belles deserve to work in a professional studio that rivals studios on college campuses across the country.

“What we have in this space is very flexible,” Coleman said while addressing the crowd during the unveiling. “That was the mandate we gave the companies we worked with. We have a mobile set with walls that pull apart. None of this is attached to the structure. We also have a monitor on wheels…”

Coleman emphasized that while the studio was created with Journalism and Media Studies students in mind, the entire Bennett campus will have access to it and will benefit from it.

© 2018 WFMY-TV