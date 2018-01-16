Best Practices To Keep Your Kids Safe At Activities With Adults

Safety at gymnastics

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Parents want to protect their children from potential abusers at their school, sporting events and extracurricular activities.

There are several specifics parents can look for to help keep their kids safe and one important question to ask administrators.

Scott Lineberry has worked with kids at Tumblebees Ultimate Gym in Greensboro for 20 years. 35,000 children have participated in gymnastics, tumbling, rock climbing and more at Tumblebees.

“It's shocking and it's saddening what's happened on a national team level," said Lineberry, referring to the USA Gymnastics scandal involving Dr. Larry Nassar’s alleged abuse of more than 100 gymnasts.

Tumblebees had important rules and regulations in place long before the Nassar story broke.

"You want the child to be safe and feel safe and for that to happen the parents need to feel like it's a safe place for the child," he said.

At Tumblebees, when it comes to traveling:

Coaches do not travel with underage athletes unless a parent is present.

Coaches do not share a hotel room or ride in a car alone with underage athletes.

At practice:

Coaches and underage athletes are never alone for any reason.

Private lessons are allowed only if a second adult is within the sightline of the practice.

All of the gyms, sidewalks and parking lots are equipped with security cameras.

Lineberry says the number one question you should ask an administrators or program director is, “Will my child be alone with an adult staff member at any time?”

"If that question is not being answered to satisfaction then there needs to be a really strong consideration about whether to be a part of that team," said Lineberry.

