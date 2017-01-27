Big Mac Creator's Grandson Owns McDonald's In High Point

Tony Delligatti is a McDonald's owner in High Point. His grandfather, Jim, created the Big Mac. (Photo: WFMY)

Who doesn't love the Big Mac?!

If you're lovin' it, you can thank a Triad man's grandfather for it.

Tony Delligatti is a McDonald's owner in High Point. His grandfather, Jim, started with McDonald's in the 50's.

The company eventually wanted a bigger sandwich -- and that's when Jim whipped up the Big Mac.

"One of the restaurants - they worked it out, put it together, eventually they convinced McDonald's...they really convinced Ray Kroc...to allow them to sell it, put it on the menu." said Tony. "It did so well - they didn't believe the numbers - so it went nationwide in 1968."

Tony says his grandfather loved the Big Mac - and ate them up until his death, last November.

Editor note: Ray Kroc is the founder of the McDonald's franchise.

