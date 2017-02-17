Biker Killed After Tree Falls In Roadway: Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a man riding his motorcycle died when a tree fell into the road at the same time he was passing through the area on Sunday.

Winston-Salem Police say Mr. Langford was driving on Clemmonsville Road when the tree fell and caused him to crash.

Mr. Langford was taken to the hospital and died on Friday as a result of his injuries.

Police say this is the third traffic death of 2017 in Winston-Salem.

Copyright 2017 WFMY