Bill Would Create NC Fried Chicken Festival

Fried chicken (Photo: Getty Images/Stockphoto)

FAYETTEVILLE - North Carolina lawmakers are trying to make one Fayetteville fried chicken festival the state's official fried chicken festival.

WTVD reports House Bill DRH40017-LG-6, which is entitled, Adopt State Fried Chicken Festival, was filed by Representatives Elmer Floyd, James Boles, Josh Dobson, and C. Graham.

The event would celebrate fried chicken on the third weekend of May starting this year. It's intended to be an annual event.

They aim to have the Fayetteville Fried Chicken Festival be a way to bring farmers, consumers, and cooks together to show off the best fried chicken in the state.

It would also serve "as a great marketing and promotional tool for Fayetteville, surrounding communities, and the state," according to the proposal.

The bill says that fried chicken is one of the best known poultry dishes and is a common staple in many Southern households.

It also states that North Carolina's poultry industry has a $36 billion economic impact and brings over 126,000 jobs.

