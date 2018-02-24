Rev. Billy Graham's Return Home To Billy Graham Library in Charlotte

Flowers For Billy Graham (Photo: WFMY)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's what many are calling Reverend Billy Graham's final trip home.

A motorcade carrying his casket and his family left Asheville around 11:15 Saturday morning, heading toward Black Mountain and eventually the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. They departed after the family had a private prayer service.

Timeline of Memorial Events For Rev. Billy Graham

Crowds flocked to the motorcade route along the way to get a glimpse of the evangelical preacher who has touched millions of lives around the world.

The motorcade is scheduled to arrive in Charlotte around 3 p.m.

Life of a True Servant | Remembering America's Pastor Billy Graham

Reverend Graham's body will lie in repose at the Library Monday and Tuesday for the public to come pay their respects. On Wednesday, he will brought to the U.S. Capitol, where he will like in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1.

On Friday, there will be a private funeral for Reverend Graham. It's invitation only - and all living presidents have been invited.

Reverend Graham will be buried next to his wife Ruth at the grounds of the Billy Graham Memorial Library.

Related Stories:

