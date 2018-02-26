WFMY
Former Presidents Paying Respects to Billy Graham This Week

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:00 PM. EST February 26, 2018

Several former Presidents are coming to Charlotte this week to pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura will come to Charlotte Monday to pay their respects. They are expected to arrive around 3:30 p.m.

Reports say it's likely the Bush's will be allowed some private time in the room where Graham will lie in repose. Sunday, the White House announced President Donald Trump will attend Graham's funeral. 

42nd president Bill Clinton will come Tuesday at an undetermined time. 

There's no word yet on former presidents Barack Obama or Jimmy Carter. 

Monday is the first day the public will be able to come to the Billy Graham Library where the casket will lie in repose. A private funeral is planned for Friday, March 2 under a tent outside the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Graham died on Feb. 21 at age 99.

