'I'm Just Another Person Here, Grateful': Pres. Clinton Remembers Rev. Graham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- President Bill Clinton was among the thousands that paid their respects to Reverend Billy Graham Tuesday.

President Clinton arrived at the Billy Graham Library around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was greeted and escorted inside by Billy Graham's son, Franklin. The two men, who have been open about their very different political beliefs, stood and spoke beside the casket for well over 40 minutes. They chatted while drinking what appeared to be sweet/iced tea. The two appeared to end their time together with a prayer over the Reverend's casket.

It was Clinton's first time returning to the Billy Graham Library since its dedication in 2007. President Clinton spoke briefly to the media after his visit with the Graham family.

"I'm just one of the millions of people trying to find a way to say good bye and thank you to Billy Graham," Clinton said. "I'm just another person here, grateful."

Clinton went on to say when he was 11-years-old he traveled with a group from school to watch the Reverend speak. He recalled he was so touched, he sent some of his allowance to Rev. Graham.

"It had a profound effect on me," Clinton said. "I never knew if I was going to meet Billy Graham, I was just a kid... then 30 years later he came back and I was a governor."

Clinton recalled multiple memories he had with Rev. Graham including the honor of escorting Rev. Graham to an ill mutual friend from church and hearing the two friends talk.

"Not before a vast crowd, but in a tiny living room of a Baptist preacher with a very modest income," Clinton said. "I listened to him talk to an old friend about faith and life and death."

Clinton said it was one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

He also talked about a story making headlines.

"I saw a story today, you know, saying if you're a preacher you've got to be careful getting too close to those politicians. I agree with that. But don't forget those of us who are Christians believe in a God of second chances and the politicians need those more than anybody else so you gotta cut him a little slack for trying to give a willing ear and an open heart without regard to his political preferences," Clinton said.

Hillary Clinton was not present, despite her and Rev. Billy Graham's long friendship. Hillary was first introduced to the Reverend by her now husband when the two were just dating.

Graham's nephew, Mel Graham said his uncle had been friends with 13 Presidents beginning with Harry Truman.

"They all leaned on my uncle for advice because, number one, they trusted him, they put their confidence in him and they knew he had no political agenda and no political spin," said Mel Graham.

Tuesday is the final day the public will be able to come to the Billy Graham Library where the casket will lie in repose.

