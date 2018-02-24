President and Mrs. George W. Bush Paying Respects to Rev. Billy Graham Monday

Republican Presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush and his wife Laura stand beside the Rev. Billy Graham (C) as Graham announces his support for Bush 05 November, 2000 in a hotel suite in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura will come to Charlotte Monday to pay their respects to Rev. Billy Graham.

Related: Rev. Billy Graham's Return Home to Charlotte

Bush has publicly credited the evangelist with helping him turn his life around when he was younger.

Graham's nephew, Mel Graham said his uncle had been friends with 13 Presidents beginning with Harry Truman.

"They all leaned on my uncle for advice because, number one, they trusted him, they put their confidence in him and they knew he had no political agenda and no political spin," said Mel Graham.

Monday is the first day the public will be able to come to the Billy Graham Library where the casket will lie in repose.

It is not known what time the former President will be at the library, but it is likely the Bush's will be allowed some private time in the room where Graham will lie in repose.

An office staff member said the former President and former first lady have a "longstanding scheduling commitment" on Friday, March 2 that they cannot break.

The Library was closed on Friday to make final preparations for the arrival of the motorcade Saturday that will bring Grahams' body down from Montreat to Charlotte.

Even though the Library was closed, members of the Christian Motorcycle Association arrived on their motorcycles, stopping at the front gate to pray and leave flowers.

One of the members, Steve Spencer said, "It's sad to lose such a man, but you know there was such a celebration in heaven going on. Can you imagine the thousands of souls that he led to Christ that were waiting for his arrival?"

Rev. Graham's remains will be escorted from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday, February 24. His body will lie in repose in a closed casket at the Billy Graham Library on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27 for the public to pay their respects.

Rev. Graham's casket will then be taken to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, February 28 where he will lie in repose in the Rotunda for the public to pay respects until Thursday, March 1.

A private funeral is planned for Friday, March 2 under a tent outside the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Related Stories:

Condolence Book Remembering Billy Graham Set in NC's Old Capitol Building

Rev. Billy Graham to Lie in Honor at US Capitol Rotunda

‘Well Done Good, Faithful Servant’ | Rev. Billy Graham Funeral Details

Billy Graham Motorcade Could Cause Delays on I-40, I-85

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WCNC.COM