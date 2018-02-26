Hundreds Pay Their Final Respects to Rev. Billy Graham

The body of Reverend Billy Graham arrives at the Billy Graham Library on February 24, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. (AFP PHOTO / Logan Cyrus) (Photo: LOGAN CYRUS, This content is subject to copyright.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a journey from his home in Montreat, hundreds proceeded through the Billy Graham Library Monday to pay their final respects to Charlotte's most famous son.

Thousands are expected to travel through the Queen City both Monday and Tuesday to say goodbye to the beloved pastor, including former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush who are expected Monday afternoon.

The staff of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association was initially permitted to pay their final respects to the Reverend shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday prior to the public getting the opportunity.

A long line formed at the shuttle stop before 8 a.m.

No parking is allowed at the Billy Graham Library. Uber and Lyft drop offs are also not allowed at the library. All visitors must take a complimentary shuttle to be taken into the Billy Graham Library.

Line starting to form here at Operation Christmas Child shuttle location. @wcnc shuttle runs 7:30am-9:30pm to and from Billy Graham Library. #UPWITHWCNC pic.twitter.com/D1oXYMKYVc — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) February 26, 2018

The official public viewing will begin at 8 a.m. Shuttles will begin running from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday. One shuttle will travel from the Operation Christmas Child Regional Officer on Forest Point Blvd. and the other from the Charlotte airport business valet lot. Visitors can park in both locations for free and ride the shuttle free of charge. The return shuttle will run until after the visitation closes each day, so return passengers will be able to get back to the parking lots.

Cameras, video recorders, backpacks, purses, pets, signs, banners, coolers, food, drinks and weapons are all prohibited. Cell phones are permitted but must be silenced at the viewing area.

Rev. Billy Graham's body will lie in repose in the library through Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, he will be taken to the U.S. Capitol where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday. For the full timeline, click here.

