Bitter Cold Prompts Delays For Some Triad Schools

The bitter cold temperatures are causing some Triad area schools to delay classes for Tuesday morning. Many counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.

CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

CLOVER GARDEN SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

ELKIN CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

