Bitter Cold Prompts Delays For Some Triad Schools

The bitter cold temperatures are causing some Triad area schools to delay classes for Tuesday morning. Many counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.
Keep checking this list for added school closings or delays.
CASWELL COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
CLOVER GARDEN SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
ELKIN CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
MOUNT AIRY CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
STOKES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
SURRY COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Click and Get WFMY News 2 Weather, Breaking News Alerts, Notifications
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs