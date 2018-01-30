Black Ice Creating Dangerous Road Conditions, School Delays in Triad

A truck overturned on Summit Ave. in Greensboro. WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: WFMY)

A light snowfall overnight caused plenty of havoc for Triad drivers during their Tuesday morning commute.

Winston-Salem police issued a warning to drivers using Highway 52, I-40 and US-421 Tuesday morning. Police said the bridges on the stretch of highway were covered with ice and advised drivers to use caution. Bridges, overpasses and ramps were the biggest problem areas.

Schools were delayed in several counties, including Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance and Davidson. Rockingham County Schools were closed for students.

A truck overturned on Summit Ave. near the bridge going over Wendover Ave., as one of the many accidents in Greensboro.

Lots of calls were taken in the Greensboro Police district this morning since midnight:

Crash with property damage - 43

Crash with personal injury - 11

Broken down car- 4

Traffic Hazard - 11

Hit and run - 2

NC Highway Patrol trooper Brandon Baker said Troop D save more than 30 wrecks.

