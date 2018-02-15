BlackPanther Already Considered Major ‘Cultural Movement,' Triad HBCUs Excited For Premiere

If you ask Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson about the Black Panther movie, he’ll say “I’m extremely excited about it!’. (Photo: WFMY)

The new Marvel film was making headlines before its premiere in U.S. theaters and reactions from the world premiere in Hollywood late January confirmed expectations.

‘Astonishing’ and ‘iconic’ were just a few of the adjectives used to describe the film by those who got an early chance to see it.

Aside from the special effects and the stellar cast, many believe the importance of the film is the representation it brings to the African and African-American communities.

“It’s a wonderful portrayal of what I say is “blackness” and what I call “black excellence,” Robinson said in an interview sporting a red Black Panther t-shirt under his black WSSU-branded blazer.

“I’m excited for the young people that will see it and I’m excited for the diversity it will portray to elevate all of us,” the Chancellor added.

According to Jay Davis, Director of Media Relations at Winston-Salem State University, WSSU students will have a showing of the film at The Grand at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 16.

Demetria Hockaday, a senior Mass Communications major, says that the main conversation on campus about the movie revolves around the elements of African culture used in a movie of this scale.

“I think having all the cast be African American and the culture from Africa and pulling all of those little things out is really awesome and I think it’s something we’ve definitely been missing, honestly,” Hockaday said.

The senior won a ticket to see the movie through the Senior Class Council.

Other groups across the Triad and the country have been doing similar giveaways to promote the movie and its importance, stemming from a movement called the #BlackPantherChallenge started by Frederick Joseph.

Through the initiative, local groups are fundraising to take young Black children to see Black Panther, who otherwise may not be able to afford a ticket, like Books and Black Youth and Protect Your Skull, LLC.

Michael Lewis, Vice President of Internal Affairs and a senior Finance major, says there’s been a big push for the Black community to go out and see the ‘Afro-futuristic’ film.

“You can see it on Twitter, we hear it everywhere walking on campus, everybody wanted to be a part of even having an opportunity to put out there for students to go see the movie, and students just grabbed it!” Lewis said.

“I remember when I was younger and I got to see Black Panther the first time,” Lewis added. “And it’s definitely relevant to a racial tension time.”

