Blame Game and Threats of Boycott Following Failed HB2 Repeal

RALEIGH, NC - After nine hours of back and forth, finger pointing and name calling, the NC General Assembly failed to pass a repeal of House Bill 2. The next day, the finger pointing continued.

The GOP said the Democrats killed the repeal. The Democrats said the GOP killed the repeal. GOP said Democrats broke a deal. Democrats said GOP broke a deal.

Thursday morning, several Democrats took to Twitter to continue the heated argument.

Representative Darren Jackson tweeted, “I will come back to Raleigh at any time to #repealHB2. Even on Christmas day. There is never a wrong time to do the right thing.”

“Working families, unemployed, small businesses, sports and entertainment--NC got #scrooged again by NCGOP’s failure to #repealHB2,” tweeted Representative Larry Hall.

Senate Leader Phil Berger, who sponsored the bill to repeal HB2 with one condition, accused Democrats of sabotaging the repeal.

“See the HYPOCRISY for yourself. Every Democrat in the Senate voted AGAINST repealing HB2,” Berger tweeted, with a breakdown of the votes.

While lawmakers were having a war of words on social media, Rev. William J. Barber, II, President of the NC NAACP, held a rally at the General Assembly and called a for a national economic boycott of North Carolina by the national NAACP.

"It puts another form of pressure on our leaders and our leadership to do right," Barber said, who plans to write the proposal for the boycott after Christmas and send it to national NAACP leaders.

The proposed boycott, according to the NC NAACP, is also over "political overreach and unconstitutional redirecting," after 17 people were arrested during a surprise special session on December 15th.

Meanwhile, the NCAA, who pulled 53 bids from Greensboro said in a statement, "The NCAA's decision to withhold championships from North Carolina remains unchanged.”

The Votes

Governor-Elect Roy Cooper urged Senate Democrats to vote no on the moratorium portion of the repeal bill that would keep local governments from passing ordinances regulating employment practices, public accommodations or access to restrooms for six months. While Democrats followed the request, Republicans were split, with 16 voting no to repeal and 16 voting yes.

Berger and other GOP members continued throughout the night and the following day to accuse Democrats of skirting the deal and refusing to support a repeal of HB2 for political purposes.

“I think Roy Cooper did everything he could to sabotage a reasonable compromise. I don’t think democrats wanted to repeal it. They had an opportunity to vote to repeal HB2. It was a clear vote, everyone voted against it,” Berger said Wednesday night.

Senator Stan Bingham (R) said he voted yes because to repeal because the law “has hurt the state of North Carolina.”

Bingham said without Democrats voting yes, several Republicans would not budge on the repeal.

“Several of them swore to their constituents to uphold HB2. So, we still could not get a majority,” said Bingham.

After 16 years in the Senate, Bingham called Wednesday’s session the most contentious and depressing one he’s witnessed.

“I’m sure this repeal will come back up and I just hope they do the right thing and repeal it,” Bingham said.

Even if the bill made it to the House, the same contention over whether to pass the repeal would have played out among Republicans. The majority of their day was spent behind closed doors, debating the repeal.

Representative David Lewis said after the House adjourned, “Unfortunately, we were not able to reach a consensus to where we could push a reset button. I think there was considerable willingness to push the reset button but I don't think the trust was there to do.”

Timeline of Repeal

The road to repeal began December 18th, when Cooper called Charlotte’s city council members and urged them to repeal their non-discrimination ordinance, that ultimately led to HB2.

Charlotte’s Mayor and city Council met to repeal changes to its non-discrimination ordinance on December 19th, specifically the part relating to allowing transgender people to become a protected class in public accommodations. The council voted, with a condition that if the General Assembly failed to repeal HB2 by December 31st, the revised ordinance would go back into effect.

On December 21st, at 1AM, the GOP issued a statement saying Charlotte’s City Council lied about a full repeal of their ordinance and said the repeal of HB2 at the state level would be in jeopardy. The council met at an emergency meeting to fully repeal their ordinance and also removed their condition about reinstating the ordinance should a repeal fail to pass.

Cooling Off Period

Despite the city council’s efforts to quickly repeal their ordinance, Berger sponsored a bill to repeal HB2 with one condition- a moratorium or cooling off period.. Berger stated this would give lawmakers more time to reach a long-term solution on HB2 and prevent local governments from passing an ordinance similar to Charlotte’s after HB2 was repealed.

The condition caused tension among Democrats, who claimed the GOP went back on their deal, and that it was only a partial repeal.

However, Berger said it was Charlotte who broke the deal, by not fully repealing their ordinance in the first place.

“We expected Charlotte to repeal its ordinance. When it failed to do so, the deal was done,” said Berger.

The Senate leader later extended the moratorium to 30 days after the 2017 legislative session ended, possibly bringing the cooling off period in the fall months.

As the night progressed, Berger agreed to split his bill into two parts. One that would repeal HB2 and another that added the moratorium. However, Berger said if one part of the bill failed to pass, the bill failed as a whole.

At a news conference following the failure to appeal, Cooper said he told Senate Democrats to vote no on the moratorium.

“Senator Berger tried to force some last minute idea on an indefinite moratorium on local governments passing laws to protect their citizens from discrimination? That's mostly what house bill 2 was,” said Cooper.

