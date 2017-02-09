WFMY
BLOG: Duke/Carolina Tonight on WFMY News 2

Tents Up At 'Krzyzewskiville' Ahead Of UNC Game Against Duke

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:15 PM. EST February 09, 2017

The latest chapter in the best rivalry in college basketball starts tonight at 8 on WFMY News 2.

Duke wins it 86-78 against UNC

9:46 - Duke leads 77-74 against UNC.

9:45 - Duke's Grayson Allen comes back in with 2 strong 3s.

9:43 - We're getting down to the final moments of this game and O.M.G.

9:37 - Tied up 70-70 with 6:49 left in 2nd half

9:30 - Duke's Grayson Allen sits out with 4 fouls.

9:29 - UNC's Berry good for two but Duke ties it right back up we're at 66-66.

9:28 - Grayson Allen helping Duke to cut the UNC's lead. Duke ties it up 64-64 against UNC.

9:27 - Grant stepped away for just a second!

9:26 - Yes, this is the greatest rivalry E-V-E-R!

9:25 - UNC takes the lead 63-59 against Duke

8:05 - Grayson Allen with a 3, Duke leads 51-43 against UNC

8:45 - Duke leads by 1 at the half against UNC 40-39

8:21 - It's been a back and fourth game from the start, UNC leads 19-14 against Duke.

8:01 - UNC scores first right out of the gate. 

8:00 - GAME ON!

7:50 - Excitement inside Cameron Indoor Stadium!

 

6:55 - Hicks Out 

