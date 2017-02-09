BLOG: Duke/Carolina Tonight on WFMY News 2

The latest chapter in the best rivalry in college basketball starts tonight at 8 on WFMY News 2.
Duke wins it 86-78 against UNC
9:46 - Duke leads 77-74 against UNC.
9:45 - Duke's Grayson Allen comes back in with 2 strong 3s.
9:43 - We're getting down to the final moments of this game and O.M.G.
9:37 - Tied up 70-70 with 6:49 left in 2nd half
9:30 - Duke's Grayson Allen sits out with 4 fouls.
9:29 - UNC's Berry good for two but Duke ties it right back up we're at 66-66.
9:28 - Grayson Allen helping Duke to cut the UNC's lead. Duke ties it up 64-64 against UNC.
9:27 - Grant stepped away for just a second!
Classic #UNCvsDuke showdown right now! I stepped away for 2 seconds and @UNC_Basketball takes the lead over @DukeMBB!— Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) February 10, 2017
9:26 - Yes, this is the greatest rivalry E-V-E-R!
Greatest college sports rivalry!!!!! #UNCDukeOn2 pic.twitter.com/P7KvYojluc— WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) February 10, 2017
9:25 - UNC takes the lead 63-59 against Duke
8:05 - Grayson Allen with a 3, Duke leads 51-43 against UNC
8:45 - Duke leads by 1 at the half against UNC 40-39
8:21 - It's been a back and fourth game from the start, UNC leads 19-14 against Duke.
8:01 - UNC scores first right out of the gate.
8:00 - GAME ON!
7:50 - Excitement inside Cameron Indoor Stadium!
6:55 - Hicks Out
BREAKING: Hicks was hurt in practice yesterday and will not play tonight for UNC.
Welcome to K-ville. #UNCvsDUKE #BOTB pic.twitter.com/GqOy3A96ny— Liz Crawford (@LizCrawfordWFMY) February 9, 2017
3:45 - UNC has announced that Wesleyan Christian Academy grad and Greensboro native Theo Pinson will play against Duke after missing the last three games with a rolled ankle. Pinson has been out since getting hurt against Virginia Tech on Jan. 26.
Theo Pinson will play tonight at Duke. Has missed the last three games after rolling his ankle vs. Virginia Tech on 1/26. #GoHeels #UNCBBall— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 9, 2017IT'S GAMEDAY!! 😈#HereComesDuke pic.twitter.com/cHaKQbtb3W— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 9, 2017
No. 8 North Carolina (21-4, 9-2 ACC) at No. 18 Duke (18-5, 6-4 ACC)
Some facts to know:
- This is the 242nd meeting between teams
- UNC leads the series 134-108
- Duke has won 7 of the last 10 games in the series
- Each team has been ranked in the Top 25 for the last six meetings
- The first game between teams on record was Jan. 24, 1920
- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who'll turn 70 next week is 43-39 in the series
- Roy Williams is 11-16 against Duke as head coach of UNC
Here's some tweets from WFMY News 2 Sports Producer Brian Hall from Wednesday when he went to Duke to preview the game.
Duke HC Mike Krzyzewski talking with media ahead of tomorrow's game vs. UNC...tipoff is 8pm on @WFMY News 2 pic.twitter.com/gouCDLGKcC— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 8, 2017
Over 100 tents set up at Krzyzewskiville where students camp ahead of big hoops games at Duke to be first line to get in.....@WFMY pic.twitter.com/FUL8sKi5kI— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 8, 2017
Here's Eric Chilton talking with Ed Hardin of the Greensboro News & Record about each team's outlook entering tonight's game.
