Blue Ridge Parkway Closed Near Mt. Mitchell Due To Rock Slide

The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from Craggy Gardens to Mount Mitchell due to a rock slide Saturday evening. (Photo: Courtesy of National Park Service) (Photo: Custom)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Skip the visit to Craggy Gardens this week. The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from Craggy Gardens Picnic Area (367.5) about 20 miles north of Asheville, to Mount Mitchell State Park (MP 355.5) due to a rock slide that occurred last Saturday evening.

The slide happened when the parkway was open to traffic, but no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Preliminary site assessments found that due to the size of debris in the roadway and potential for more rock sloughing off, the closure will be in effect for several weeks, according to Leesa Brandon with the parkway.

Parkway engineers are working with the Federal Highway Administration on a plan to remove the debris while protecting visitors and parkway resources.

The parkway in the closure areas is closed to all traffic, including cyclists and hikers, due to the potential for additional rock fall and heavy equipment in the area.

In addition to rock slide closure, maintenance crews will be completing hazard tree removal from Ox Creek Road to Craggy Picnic Area, which will result in day time closures from MP 375.6 at Bull Gap to 367.6 at Craggy Gardens. Mount Mitchell State Park is open, but only accessible from the north side of the parkway.

Conditions on the Parkway are constantly changing. Check the real time roadmap before heading to the parkway.

