Blue Ridge Parkway Grows With Private Land Donation From Florida Man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A Florida man has donated five undeveloped home sites that will add to the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the 21-acre property known as Woodfin Creek Headwaters was donated to the Conservation Trust for North Carolina.

Rusty Painter of the trust says the group will donate the property to the National Park Service, along with 25 acres that abut the new property in Jackson County.



Florida resident John J. Scelfo donated the property. He and a business partner own a 182-acre development in Asheville.



“The land seemed so appropriate for conservation purposes that the initial intention of developing or selling to a developer quickly changed,” said Scelfo.

The property has the potential to support significant numbers of rare plant and animal species, and will eventually become part of the complex network of conservation land assembled around Waterrock Knob establishing a 5,000-acre recreation area.

