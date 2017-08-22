Body Found in Winston-Salem by US 52

Winston-Salem police said a man's body was found near the Sunnyside Ice Company Tuesday morning by the US 52 bridge over Waughtown Street.

Winston-Salem police are still trying to identify the body, discovered around 9:30 a.m. Police are treating the case as a homicide according to Assistant Deputy Chief Catrina Thompson.

The story is developing.

