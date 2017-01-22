WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a body was found near Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Police were called to the 6000 block of Peters Creek Parkway near Academy Street in reference to the body shortly before 11 a.m.

Investigators are on scene. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store and the WFMY News 2 Weather App which is also free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

2 Wants To Know Investigations

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Copyright 2016 WFMY