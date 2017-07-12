Body Of 19-Year-Old Recovered From High Rock Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Officials say a 19-year-old's body was pulled from High Rock Lake in Rowan County on Wednesday afternoon, according to WBTV.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the Fisherman's Cove area of the lake. Officials say the victim jumped off a dock and did not come back up.

According to WBTV, friends swimming with the victim tried to search for him and then called for help.

Rescuers used sonar equipment and and pulled the man from 8-10 feet of water just before 4 p.m.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

WBTV