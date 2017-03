Lake Michie in a photo from the City of Durham website. (Photo: Overton, Rodney N.)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police say a body was spotted in Lake Michie, on Bahama Road Sunday morning.

The body was pulled from the water just before 11 a.m., according to police.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

This situation remains under investigation.

