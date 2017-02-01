Boil Water Advisory Continues For Danville VA

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

DANVILLE, VA – A boil water advisory continues in Danville the day after a water line burst.

The following areas are affected:

West Main Street from Magnolia Drive to Woodland Drive

Mountain View Avenue from West Main Street to Hawthorne.

The break happened Tuesday afternoon after a 12-inch diameter water line burst. This left 60 people without water, which should be restored around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Danville Utilities are currently testing the water and will send out an alert when it is safe to drink.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2016 WFMY