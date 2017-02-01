Boil Water Advisory Continues For Danville VA

DANVILLE, VA – A boil water advisory continues in Danville the day after a water line burst.
The following areas are affected:
- West Main Street from Magnolia Drive to Woodland Drive
- Mountain View Avenue from West Main Street to Hawthorne.
The break happened Tuesday afternoon after a 12-inch diameter water line burst. This left 60 people without water, which should be restored around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Danville Utilities are currently testing the water and will send out an alert when it is safe to drink.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs