Bomb Squad Called In For Possible Explosive Devices in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM CO., N.C. -- Rockingham County Sheriff's Department is responding to possible explosive devices found on a golf cart on U.S. 220 near Stoneville.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. Saturday. When deputies pulled over the golf cart, they found the devices along with several firearms. Sheriff Sam Page tells us the golf cart was occupied by an adult male and juvenile male. Their names have not been released but Sheriff Page said they are related and are from the area.

A bomb squad from Guilford County is on scene to assess the situation. Neighbors in the area have been notified.

