Bomb Threat Called In To NC Jewish Community Center

The Jewish Community Center in Asheville.

ASHEVILLE — The Jewish Community Center received a call about 9:30 a.m. Monday saying there was a bomb at the Charlotte Street facility, the center's executive director said.

Police were dispatched to the center, but found no suspicious items, a police spokeswoman said.

The bomb threat is one of several called in to Jewish community centers around the country.

The Asheville center has childhood education programs, including for infants and toddlers, but it was a teacher workday and there were no children present. The programs are open to community members of all faiths.

“We did receive a bomb threat this morning. It appears that other JCCs have received these threat as well,” Executive Director Lael Gray said.

A receptionist received the call, Gray said. She declined to give details about what the caller said.

There were about 40 people in the building when the center got the threat, she said.

“We were very, very well prepared for this because we know these other calls have been coming in across the country. It was a very orderly evacuation.”

Police checked both the interior and exterior of the facility, police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said. Officers cleared the area at about 10:30 a.m.

"No suspicious items were found," Hallingse said. For that reason a bomb squad was not called, she said.

"A detailed incident report is being taken and investigation into the incident is ongoing."

Hallingse didn't immediately return a follow-up call and email asking if the crime was being treated differently since it appeared to be part of national pattern and may have targeted a group because of religion.

This was the first such threat to the center of which she knew, Gray said. The director declined to talk about any political aspects of the situation.

As the calls have been happening in other places, she said the Asheville center has received "tremendous support from the community."

“To me that is a testament to how great this community is and how we stand up for our community,” Gray said.

