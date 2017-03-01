WFMY
Boone Police Investigating Baby Death

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:04 PM. EST March 01, 2017

BOONE, NC - Boone Police are trying to find out how an infant died Tuesday morning. 

According to police, they were called to the Watauga Green apartment complex on Clawson street around 7:30 in the morning. 

When they got to the apartment they found an unresponsive baby, and transported the child to the hospital. 

The infant was pronounced dead, but police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. 

Boone Police detectives are investigating the death of the child. 

 

