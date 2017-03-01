Boone Police Investigating Baby Death

USA, police car with lights on (Photo: Westend61, Westend61 / Sean Locke)

BOONE, NC - Boone Police are trying to find out how an infant died Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the Watauga Green apartment complex on Clawson street around 7:30 in the morning.

When they got to the apartment they found an unresponsive baby, and transported the child to the hospital.

The infant was pronounced dead, but police say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Boone Police detectives are investigating the death of the child.

