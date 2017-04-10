REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Seven-year-old Philip Carter doesn't go anywhere without his stuffed animal dog. He even calls it his "super dog." But soon he'll have a real dog with a talent even better than any superhero.

With the help of the community, Philip's family has raised more than $15,000 to buy him a service dog to help with his seizures.

"I'm always afraid that when we go to bed at night, I'm going to wake up and he's not going to be with me. But having a dog to sense a seizure coming on can alert me when I'm asleep so that I can go and help Philip," explained his mother, Stacy Carter.

Philip suffers from epileptic seizures. His mom said he can have up to 100 seizures in a single day.

"He can't just go and play in the playroom by himself since he could have a seizure at any time. So having a dog there with him that can alert me would just be a tremendous help." Carter explained.

The Reidsville community rallied behind the Carter family. Neighbors helped organize car washes and Philip's school even held drives to raise money.

Now, their message is spreading across the country to companies like Delta Airlines.

"They have agreed to fly our whole family out to Ohio to train with our dog," Carter said. "I know it's God that's helping us with this. He wants Philip to have this seizure dog, evidently, because he's making it really easy for it to happen."

It takes some time to train the service dogs. According to Carter, the dog will be home in Reidsville by this time next year.

