Bridal Shop Prepares To Reopen at New Location in Madison After Flooding

Magnolia's of Madison

MADISON, N.C.-- An office space is going to be bridal shop when it reopens. That's because the owner of Magnolia's of Madison, previously located on South Market Street, decided to move after severe flooding damaged the building and several wedding dresses over a month ago.

"It was overwhelming. We had 18 inches of water in the store," said Allison Drake. "I wasn't prepared for a flood. We didn't have flood insurance. We didn't think we needed it where we were located."

Drake moved the shop to an office on West Academy Street. It's on higher ground and less than a mile away from the previous location.

"We're in this beautiful old house built back in 1890. We have more space here. We are going to bring in some new lines and we're really excited," said Drake.

Magnolia's of Madison

Madison Mayor David Myers wants to help small businesses owners impacted by the floodwater.

"The paperwork has been filed for a state of emergency, " said Myers. "The intent was to get the ball rolling for some type of state assistance."

The mayor met with state leaders on Friday in downtown Madison to brief them on the flooding issues.

"We gave them an evaluation of how water is coming into lower Madison , which was about 1.12 trillion gallons of water in those two storms," said Myers. "Now, it's in their hands to see if we can get some state assistance."

Magnolia's of Madison

The mayor says he does not want to see small businesses leave downtown.

As for the bridal shop, it's still in the business district. The shop is set to re-open Labor Day weekend.

