Bridge Renamed To Honor Alamance Co. Man

ALAMANCE CO. -- Somewhere along the way someone's told you hard work pays off. And that's proving to be true for a Triad man.

Wednesday, the NCDOT renamed a bridge in honor of Jim Covington Senior in Alamance County.

Covington owns Jim's Hot Dogs and Hamburgers in Graham. It's been part of the community for more than 50 years. He also is a chairman of the Burlington Shriners Fish Fry.

The Graham City Council requested to change the Jimmy Kerr Road bridge to the Jim Convington Senior Bridge. It runs over I-40 in Alamance County.

Covington died before the bridge was officially named in his honor. According to his obituary, he died in November.

