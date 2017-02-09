The family of a homeless assault victim says they’re praying for their brother, and the people responsible for putting him in the hospital! (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

59-year-old Bill Bloxham is still in the ICU almost a month after police say he was beaten up by three teenagers while sleeping under a bridge in Winston-Salem.

Craig and Joy Bloxham, the victim’s brother and sister-in-law, are still coming to terms with what happened.

"I can't understand the hatred that someone has to have in their heart or the anger that someone has to have to carry out a horrendous act like this,” said Joy Bloxham. “My heart goes out to the parents of those teenagers.”

Now, the community is rallying together to help pay for Bloxham's medical expenses!

When Bill's friends in Winston-Salem found out what happened to him, they set up a Go Fund Me page to help him on his road to recovery.

They've raised over $20,000 in just five days and the donations are still rolling in...

"We are just blown away by the support of the community and how well known he was and how well he is loved," said Joy Bloxham.

Craig and Joy Bloxham are leaning on their faith these days -- holding each other's hands for strength.

Craig’s brother Bill is still recovering after police say he was attacked by three teenagers at 4 A.M. on January 16, while he was sleeping under a bridge.

Bloxham suffered a punctured lung, some fractured ribs, and he's scheduled for eye surgery on Friday to repair one of his lenses that was damaged during the attack!

He's not able to speak much right now but his brother says he was able to tell his family he loved them.

"There's nothing I can do to help him or do anything for him. It makes me feel helpless,” said Craig Bloxham. “It breaks my heart and it makes me feel helpless."

Craig says his brother chose to live on the streets because he liked to keep to himself.

Bloxham's family says he's expected to make a full recovery.

Police say four teenagers were involved with the attack.

Three of the suspects are Reynolds High School Students.

They each face felony charges.



