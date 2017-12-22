Browsing On Facebook Can Be Bad For You

In today's intense political climate, it's more important than ever to learn the art of unfriending people from Facebook.

Finally, Facebook has confirmed what we’ve suspected all along that looking at Facebook posts is bad for you.

So what is about the posts that makes it bad? And what can you do about it?

It’s the way you interact with the posts that is harmful. So, if you’re just looking at posts and comparing yourself to what someone is doing, where they’re visiting, who they’re with or what they’re buying then you tend to feel bad about yourself, your life, your career, your relationships. This can lead to feelings of depression and low self-esteem.

You don't have to deactivate or delete your account to get control of the situation. Instead change the way you interact on Facebook. A click or a like in and of itself doesn’t tell you much. It’s the comments, the messages, the interactions that leads to good feelings because it’s communication, commenting about an activity, experience or photo in real time.

Facebook is a social media platform, which means you should interact and communicate with other people so you feel connected. Don’t use it as metric system to measure your life success.

Looking at Facebook post is like snooping in a legal way where you see secretly see what other people are doing.

Change the way you use Facebook and you’ll change your experience.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

© 2017 WFMY-TV