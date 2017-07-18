‘Brunch Bill' Gets Green Light In Greensboro City Limits

Brunch Bill (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has passed the “Brunch Bill” ordinance becoming the first city in the Triad to allow alcohol sales to start earlier on Sundays.

City council voted 7-2 in favor of the ordinance which has already gone into effect. Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper signed the Brunch Bill into law.

It gives local governments the power to pass ordinances allowing alcohol sales to start at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of at noon.

