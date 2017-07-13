Brunch Bill One Vote Away From Passing In Guilford Co.

Brunch. Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Alcohol sales will not start earlier on Sundays in Guilford County. At least for now.

Thursday night, Guilford County commissioners voted 8 to 1 to pass an ordinance that would allow alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. instead of noon on Sundays.

But in order to pass, the ordinance required a unanimous vote.

The ordinance will be brought up for a second vote at their next meeting on August 3.

If approved, the ordinance would only apply to unincorporated areas in Guilford County.

