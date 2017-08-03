Brunch Bill Passes 6-1 In Guilford Co.

Brunch Bill (Photo: Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Commissioners have passed the brunch bill with a 6-1 vote.

Two commissioners were not at the meeting but it still passed. This is the second vote on the issue. In July, Guilford County commissioners voted 8 to 1 to pass the ordinance which needed a unanimous vote. However, this time around it only needed a majority vote to pass.

It now means alcohol sales can begin at 10 a.m. instead of noon on Sundays in the county.

