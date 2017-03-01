'Brunch Bill' Would Allow Alcohol Sales In NC Before Noon Sunday

(Photo: Tori Lawrence / EyeEm, Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Senate Bill 155 is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The bill is also supported by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“This ‘brunch bill’ will allow our North Carolina restaurants and hotels to meet their guest’s needs,” the group said in a news release. “With 55 million visitors to our state every year, this bill will be good for tourism and hospitality. The local ‘opt in’ provision is a new approach. We believe a number of counties will want this new option for their citizens and guests.”

Currently in North Carolina, alcohol can only be sold or served Monday - Saturday between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. On Sundays, alcohol sales can only happen after noon. Some counties have further restriction of Sunday sales.

