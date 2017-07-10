Brush Fires Along Highway In Greensboro: Fire Officials

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters are working to put out a strand of brush fires along I-40/Business 85 at South Elm Eugene Street.

Officials say about five brush fires started a little after 3 p.m. They do not believe the heat is to blame, but say the dry conditions are not helpful.

Officials say no homes or businesses are in danger. Four fire trucks are on scene.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.

