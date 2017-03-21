Buggy lands incredible vertical drop in Arizona viral video

Driver Justin Keilman landed a buggy on two wheels, then hits the gas and lands on all four in a video that's going viral. It happened at the #WERock event in Congress, Arizona. (Video: Megan Randall/Action Sports Lake Havasu)

KPNX 1:57 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

