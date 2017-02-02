WFMY
Burlington Asking For Input on New Rec Center

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 3:13 AM. EST February 03, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The City of Burlington is considering building a new indoor recreation facility in the western part of the city, and asking for resident input.

A survey is now live at www.BurlingtonNC.gov/RecCenterSurvey.

Two public workshops are scheduled to gather feedback, with one meeting on Thursday, March 2 from 6:30-8:30pm at the Kernodle Senior Center and the second meeting on Saturday, March 4 from 10:00am-12:00pm in the fellowship hall of Trinity Worship Center.

If you have questions or want additional information, you may call (336) 222-5030. 

