Burlington Couple Arrested in Minnesota Murder of 84-Year-Old Man

BURLINGTON, NC - Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, were indicted for First Degree Murder after being taken into custody in Minnesota last week for their connection to the disappearance and murder of Harold Simpson.

The Burlington police department believes they found Simpson's remains in Caswell County according to a release Simpson was reported missing on Aug. 19 to Burlington police. Based on the investigation, investigators believe the remains found are Simpson's, but are awaiting official notification from the state medical examiner’s office.

Simpson’s car was found abandoned last Tuesday on Laurel Road in Nelson County, Virginia. The Virginia State Police found items belonging to Castorina and Dawson in Simpson's car. While they were investigating Simpson's car, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman identified Castorina and Dawson as suspects.

The woman’s car was taken by Castorina and Dawson after the shooting. Virginia State Police obtained warrants on Castorina and Dawson for Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

The Alamance County grand jury issued a True Bill of Indictment for Castorina and Dawson Monday. The couple were taken into custody by the Fergus Falls (MN.) Police Department on charges from the Virginia state police. Both remain in Minnesota awaiting extradition.

