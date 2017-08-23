Burlington Couple Wanted in Connection with Va. Shooting, Missing Man

Penny Dawson, left, and Sean Castorina

Law enforcement agencies are searching for a Burlington couple they believe may be connected to a Virginia shooting and the status of a missing Burlington man not seen since last week.

RELATED: Burlington Police Looking For Missing Elderly Man

Monday, Burlington police received a call that Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, of Burlington.were missing and had not been seen since Aug. 18. Later that day, the Nelson County, Va. Sheriff's Office located Harold Simpson's car, a Silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, parked on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County. Simpson has also been missing since Friday morning. Items linked to Castorina and Dawson were found in Simpson's car.

Tuesday night, the Nelson County, Va. Sheriff's Office found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home while still investigating Simpson's car. Missing from her home was a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a North Carolina license plate (DHN-5418). Castorina and Dawson are believed to have stolen the car.

The unidentified woman is being treated at UVA hospital in Charlottesville, Va. for serious injuries.

Burlington police say Castorina has family in Norfolk, Va.

Simpson was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Friday near his home in Burlington.

Virginia State Police have obtained warrants for malicious wounding and use of a firearm following the shooting at the Nelson County residents. Castorina and Dawson are both charged with felony counts for both charges.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. Simpson is asked to contact the Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.

Copyright 2017 WFMY