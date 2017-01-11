WFMY
Burlington Man Accused of Hitting Man with Weapon

January 11, 2017

A Burlington man was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury Tuesday night after getting into a fight with a man at Sam's Mini Mart on Rauhut Street in Burlington and hitting him with a weapon.

Burlington Police say Michael Wayne Spinks Jr. was found as a suspect after bring identified on surveillance video. Spinks, 53, is being held at Alamance County Detention Center under a $40,000 secure bond. 

The victim was in an argument with Spinks in the store when Spinks hit the victim several times with a weapon according to BPD. The victim is in stable condition after being found with lacerations to his face and wrist.

