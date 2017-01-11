Burlington Man Accused of Hitting Man with Weapon

A Burlington man was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury Tuesday night after getting into a fight with a man at Sam's Mini Mart on Rauhut Street in Burlington and hitting him with a weapon.
Burlington Police say Michael Wayne Spinks Jr. was found as a suspect after bring identified on surveillance video. Spinks, 53, is being held at Alamance County Detention Center under a $40,000 secure bond.
The victim was in an argument with Spinks in the store when Spinks hit the victim several times with a weapon according to BPD. The victim is in stable condition after being found with lacerations to his face and wrist.
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs