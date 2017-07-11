Burlington Man Found Dead in New Mexico

Eric Wayne Barrow

A Burlington man that was reported missing in February was found in the mountains of Torrance County, New Mexico.

Eric Wayne Barrow, 36, was recently found dead in a rural area near Duran, New Mexico. A release sent in February about Barrow's disappearance said he was an experienced outdoorsman and might be camping.

On July 4, the New Mexico Medical Examiner's office notified Burlington police they identified a 'John Doe' subject who they learned of in May.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Burlington police have been working closely with the State of New Mexico’s Medical Examiner’s Office as well as the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation.

Barrow was last seen in Burlington by his family in early November 2016. The cause of death hasn't been released by the Medical Examiner's office.

Copyright 2017 WFMY