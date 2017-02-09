Burlington Man Found Shot in Torso

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

BURLINGTON - A man was shot early Thursday in Burlington on Storey Street according to the Burlington Police Department.

Burlington Police found that Jimmy Lee Turner, 53, had been shot in the torso around 1:46 a.m. on the 500 block of Storey Street.

He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this crime can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

